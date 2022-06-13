Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.17

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 18465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

