Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the May 15th total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:UNPSF opened at $0.80 on Monday. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.
About Uni-President China (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uni-President China (UNPSF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.