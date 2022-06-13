Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the May 15th total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:UNPSF opened at $0.80 on Monday. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

About Uni-President China (Get Rating)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.