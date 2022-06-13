Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Senior Officer Purchases C$257,600.00 in Stock

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at C$257,600.

Shares of Uni-Select stock traded down C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$26.88. 36,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,394. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.97. Uni-Select Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNS. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.81.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

