UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UNCRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UniCredit from €12.00 ($12.90) to €11.70 ($12.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.97) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on UniCredit from €15.50 ($16.67) to €14.60 ($15.70) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.