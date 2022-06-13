Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($34.41) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($26.45) target price on Uniper in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.04) target price on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of Uniper stock traded down €0.58 ($0.62) on Monday, reaching €21.70 ($23.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.98. Uniper has a 52-week low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($45.65). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.