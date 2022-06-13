United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $261.85

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $261.85 and last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 23755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.75.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

