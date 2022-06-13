Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.92

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 27423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

