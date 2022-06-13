Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.92

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 27423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 251,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $18,073,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Uniti Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 895,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.