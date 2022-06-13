Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Up 88.7% in May

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 283.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UETMF opened at $17.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. Universal Entertainment has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $21.61.
About Universal Entertainment (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.