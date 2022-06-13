Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Up 88.7% in May

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 283.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UETMF opened at $17.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. Universal Entertainment has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

