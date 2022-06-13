Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Trading 1.6% Higher

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. 1,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $746.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 7,706.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,450.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

