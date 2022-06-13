Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,483,058. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $987.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 2.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,076 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,271,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,644 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Uranium Energy (Get Rating)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
