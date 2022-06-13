Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,483,058. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $987.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,076 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,271,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,644 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

