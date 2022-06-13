Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

UEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,483,058. The company has a market capitalization of $973.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 2.00. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 456,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 828,431 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

