Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 12.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 242,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,483,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $990.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 2.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.