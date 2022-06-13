Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 12.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 242,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,483,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $990.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

