Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Financial Comparison

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Urban Edge Properties and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.86%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Rafael.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Rafael’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $425.08 million 4.32 $102.69 million $0.79 19.78 Rafael $3.97 million 9.69 -$24.54 million ($7.51) -0.25

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 21.47% 8.99% 3.16% Rafael -3,579.32% -54.97% -48.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Rafael on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Rafael Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. The company's lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), which is being evaluated in various clinical studies, including two Phase III registrational clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and r/r acute myeloid leukemia. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

