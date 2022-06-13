Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.01

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 2690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,683 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.