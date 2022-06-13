Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of UBAAF stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. Urbana has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

