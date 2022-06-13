Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.98

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.
The stock has a market capitalization of $610.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.58%.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
