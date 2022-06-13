US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in US Ecology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in US Ecology by 892.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

