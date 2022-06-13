Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Up 0.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 10,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 558,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
In related news, COO Cary Devore acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,695,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Utz Brands by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
