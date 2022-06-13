Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $8.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.01. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.83.

NYSE MTN opened at $248.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.88. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.10. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 833.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $11,844,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

