Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Given New €29.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from €37.50 ($40.32) to €29.50 ($31.72) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VOYJF stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

