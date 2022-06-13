Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Given New €29.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from €37.50 ($40.32) to €29.50 ($31.72) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of VOYJF stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $31.12.
