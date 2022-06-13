Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.34

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
