Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.34

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

