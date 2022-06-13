Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.34

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.