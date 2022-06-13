Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.24

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 509457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of analysts have commented on VNDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $525.92 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,611.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

