VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 269,204 shares.The stock last traded at $90.23 and had previously closed at $92.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.