VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 413,439 shares.The stock last traded at $45.10 and had previously closed at $45.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,161,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,580,000 after purchasing an additional 458,399 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,651 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,384,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,941,000 after acquiring an additional 128,527 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 766,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

