VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.31

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 6687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

