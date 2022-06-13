Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 69,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,768,598 shares.The stock last traded at $143.46 and had previously closed at $146.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 141,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

