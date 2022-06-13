Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $96.91

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.91 and last traded at $96.91, with a volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

