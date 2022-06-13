Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $131.18

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $131.18 and last traded at $131.22, with a volume of 2024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

