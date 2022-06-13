Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $77.98

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.98 and last traded at $78.14, with a volume of 7393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,501,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

