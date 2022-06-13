Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.43

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.43 and last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 86324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 140,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.