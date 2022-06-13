Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.43

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.43 and last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 86324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 140,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
