Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.25

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.25 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 70051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

