Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.02

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.02 and last traded at $65.04, with a volume of 23965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,017,000 after purchasing an additional 467,108 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,006,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,644,000 after purchasing an additional 213,662 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,273,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,375,000 after purchasing an additional 979,361 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,508,000 after purchasing an additional 336,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,533,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,620,000 after buying an additional 218,561 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.