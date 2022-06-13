Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $221.03

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $221.03 and last traded at $221.72, with a volume of 10737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,645,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,282,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

