Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $224.94

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $224.94 and last traded at $224.88, with a volume of 1152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.93.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.19 and its 200 day moving average is $248.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.
Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.
