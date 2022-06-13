Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $164.21

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $164.21 and last traded at $164.39, with a volume of 1093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.42 and its 200-day moving average is $189.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 581,988 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $2,678,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,417,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,020,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

