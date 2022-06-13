Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $326.34

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $326.34 and last traded at $326.95, with a volume of 2015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

