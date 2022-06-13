Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $173.15

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $173.15 and last traded at $173.57, with a volume of 2045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 356.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

