Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.21

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.21 and last traded at $78.22, with a volume of 227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 593,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

