Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $79.80

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.80 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 6996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 46,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.