Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $79.80

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.80 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 6996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
