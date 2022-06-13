Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.14

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.14 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 13649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

