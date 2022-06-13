Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.14

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.14 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 13649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
