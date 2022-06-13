Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $170.86

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $170.86 and last traded at $170.86, with a volume of 3408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

