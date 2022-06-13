Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $170.86

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $170.86 and last traded at $170.86, with a volume of 3408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average is $188.05.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.