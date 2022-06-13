Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $97.15

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.15 and last traded at $97.37, with a volume of 11991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,753,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 92,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $754,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

