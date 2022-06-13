Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $199.96

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $199.96 and last traded at $199.80, with a volume of 22013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

