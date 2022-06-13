Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $172.88

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $172.88 and last traded at $172.88, with a volume of 8209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.26.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142,291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 64,031 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.