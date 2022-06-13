Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $133.14

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $133.14 and last traded at $133.08, with a volume of 4251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

