Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $153.23

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $153.23 and last traded at $153.29, with a volume of 5120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.43 and its 200 day moving average is $171.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

