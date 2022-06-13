Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $189.83

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $189.83 and last traded at $190.17, with a volume of 33502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.66 and a 200-day moving average of $221.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

